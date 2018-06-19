Lincoln-Way Marching Band to Perform at Chicago White Sox Game

On Saturday, June 23, 2018, the Lincoln-Way Marching Band (LWMB) will perform the National Anthem at the Chicago White Sox game against the Oakland A’s. The game will take place at Guaranteed Rate Field in Chicago, Illinois. Nearly all musicians of the 300-member LWMB will perform on the field shortly before the game, which is scheduled to begin at 1:10 p.m. The Chicago White Sox generously provided tickets to the LWMB in order to raise funds for their 2019 New Year’s Day trip to the Tournament of Roses Parade in Pasadena, California. Tickets were provided at a $10 discount, which LWMB members then sold at face value. Students sold over 1,200 tickets, raising over $12,000 for their trip.