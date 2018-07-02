Lincoln-Way Marching Band to perform in Mokena 4th of July Parade

Two years ago, members of the Lincoln-Way Marching Band (LWMB) united for their first public performance at the Mokena Fourth of July Parade. Musicians from four Lincoln-Way High Schools officially combined into one band, bringing their total count to just over 300 members.

Since that time, the band has participated in competitions across the state, earned numerous titles and, most recently, secured an invitation to participate in the Tournament of Roses Parade in Pasadena, California. On Wednesday, July 4, 2018, the LWMB will join the Mokena Fourth of July Parade again to celebrate the “200 Years of Amazing Things in Illinois” in honor of the Illinois Bicentennial.

“We are proud to introduce the 2018 Lincoln-Way Marching Band to our community at the Fourth of July Independence Day Parade,” says Director Dr. Bert Johnson. “This event kicks off a special year for the LWMB with our eventual performance on New Year’s Day in the 130th tournament of Roses Parade.”

Parade step off is at 10:00 a.m. and will begin the intersection of LaPorte Road and Wolf Road in downtown Mokena, Illinois. The parade will continue throughout Mokena, eventually ending on Granite Drive. The event will be aired on Mokena’s cable channel 6.

Although weather is expected to be warm, the overall marching distance will be relatively short in comparison to the 5.5 mile Tournament of Roses Parade route, which the LWMB will conquer on January 1, 2019.

“This marks a substantial achievement for the students of LWMB, past and present, and we are excited to share our pride and joy with our community,” says Johnson.

Lincoln-Way Press Release