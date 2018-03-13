Lincoln-Way School District Credits Students To Thwart School Threat By Monica DeSantis | Mar 13, 2018 @ 6:37 AM A school threat has been thwarted thanks to alert students in the Lincoln-Way School District 210. Superintendent Scott Tingley sent a message to parents on Monday afternoon. To listen to the message click below. http://www.wjol.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/03/message.mp3 RELATED CONTENT Village of Manhattan Files Suit Against Village of Elwood Over Proposed NorthPoint Project This St. Patrick’s Day, Don’t Rely On The Luck O’ The Irish Joliet Area Community Hospice’s Derby Day Horseshoe Hunt Murder Charges Officially Filed in Joliet Bar Shooting Joliet West High School Freshman Defies School District GoFundMe Page Shatters Modest Goal