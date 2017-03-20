Lincoln-Way School District Hires Business Manager From Naperville District 203

The Lincoln-Way Community High School District 210 Board of Education approved the appointment of Mr. Bradley Cauffman as the district’s new assistant superintendent for business.

“Mr. Cauffman’s skill set will be a great asset to District 210,” said Superintendent Dr. Scott Tingley. “His extensive experience as a business manager for other large school districts will aid Lincoln-Way in continuing to stabilize the finances of the district.”

Cauffman possesses over 23 years of experience in education, most recently working as the Chief Financial Officer at Naperville Community Unit School District 203. He holds a Master of Business Administration from the University of Wyoming, as well as a Master of Science in Education Administration from the University of Wisconsin-Whitewater. Cauffman has experience in overseeing the operations of fiscal services, developing long-term financial forecasts, facilitating reviews of educational programs, and restructuring financial management programs and grants.

Cauffman is scheduled to begin employment with District 210 on July 1, 2017 with a starting salary of $153,000.