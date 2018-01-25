Lincoln-Way students excel in SWSC Science Competition

On Saturday, January 20, 2018, Lincoln-Way District 210 students competed in the SWSC Science Competition at Bolingbrook High School. The annual competition brought together the Science Clubs from high schools throughout the South West Suburban Conference, including each of the Lincoln-Way campuses, in events from building a trebuchet to identifying skeleton bones. The competition covers multiple science content areas including biology, chemistry and physics; events are designed to showcase skills of observation, engineering and attending to precision. The competition spans eight hours and hosted 13 total events this year, which are created and administered by the Science Club Sponsors. The Warriors took top three finishes in nearly half of the events.



The goal of the Science Club is to promote student enthusiasm for science. Lincoln-Way Science Clubs commit to the SWSC Science Competition every year, but also take on many other science events and programs. For example, at Lincoln-Way West, students host a very popular Haunted Lab every October, participate in dissection day in the spring, attend an annual alumni colloquium where former students are invited to speak, as well as partner up with East and Central’s Science Clubs to organize hikes and museum trips. Students from various backgrounds participate in Science Clubs across the district.

This year, each of the Lincoln-Way schools earned medals.

Sponsor Scott McCreary at Lincoln-Way Central attended the competition with the Knights. From Lincoln-Way Central:

Zak Dundek took first place in “Mysterious Pedigrees” and third place in “Mousetrap Car.”

Jennifer Derk and Ken Weiss took first place in “Trebuchet.”

Sponsor Maria Wilson at Lincoln-Way East attended the competition with the Griffins. From Lincoln-Way East:

Aaron Barber and Adrian Simpkins took second place in “Write It, Do It.”

Adrian Simpkins took seventh place for “The head bone is connected…”

Myles Washington and Kailey Lindaur took third place in “Physics Olympics.”

Sponsor Karla Horn at Lincoln-Way West attended the competition with the Warriors. From Lincoln-Way West: