Lincoln-Way Students Hold Art Exhibits

Students from all three Lincoln-Way High Schools have artwork on display at two different Fall Art Exhibits. Students from Lincoln-Way Central, East, and West have their own hard work and creativity on display at the Vogt Visual Arts High School Art Exhibition and the Joliet Junior College High School Art Exhibit.

The Vogt Visual Arts High School Art Exhibition began on Wednesday, November 1, 2017 and will run until Saturday, November 25, 2017. This exhibit is located at 17420 67th Ct. in Tinley Park.

The second exhibit that Lincoln-Way students’ artwork will be displayed at is the Joliet Junior College High School Art Exhibit. It began on Monday, November 6, 2017 and will run until Wednesday, November 22, 2017 and again from Monday, November 27, 2017 to Friday, December 8, 2017. The JJC High School Art Exhibit will take place in the Laura Sprague Art Gallery. The JJC campus is located at 1215 Houbolt Road in Joliet.