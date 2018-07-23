Lincoln-Way to host free JROTC Summer Drill Camp
By Evan Bredeson
Jul 23, 2018 @ 12:38 PM

From Monday, August 6 through Friday, August 10, Lincoln-Way will host a free JROTC Summer Drill Camp for high school students. The camp will take place each day from 9:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. in the north gymnasium of Lincoln-Way Central. Participants will learn about Air Force Junior ROTC, practice drill maneuvers and leadership skills, as well as enjoy a wide variety of team building activities including: relays, ultimate Frisbee, volleyball, water sports and softball. Students do not need to be enrolled in JROTC to participate and do not need to pre-register. Those interested in participating should simply arrive in athletic shoes and bring a water bottle. Those with questions can contact Dan Schliffka at dschliffka@lw210.org or 815-462-2355.

