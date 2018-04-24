Lincoln-Way Transition Program to Host Spring Plant Sale

The Lincoln-Way Central greenhouse will host the annual Lincoln-Way Transition Program Flower and Vegetable Sale. The sale will take place in the greenhouse behind Lincoln-Way Central off of Schoolhouse Road on Saturday, May 5th and Saturday, May 12th from 9:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. The Lincoln-Way Transition Program is a district program designed to meet the individual needs of students with disabilities. This program provides daily living, social/emotional, and vocational skill development for the students. As a component of the program, the greenhouse project offers the students a functional, hands-on opportunity to experience and develop meaningful work skills in a natural setting. The students learn to apply their skills through a combination of classroom based instruction and hands-on activities. Students began planning for the sale in February, and have since been growing and caring for the plants. This year’s stock features petunias, begonias, zinnias, salvia, marigolds, impatiens, celosia, gazania, geraniums, coleus, vegetables, spiderwort, Swedish ivy, spider plants, citronella and aloe vera.