Lincoln-Way West Senior Flying High

Lincoln-Way West senior has been accepted to the United State Air Force Academy. Teresa Kozak kept the news to herself for an entire day as she promised to tell her parents in person. She received the notification by e-mail while she was school. The senior from Manhattan and is a member of the National Honor Society. She was named “Student of the Month” at Lincoln-Way West and was “Knighted” in her time at Lincoln-Way Central. Superintendent Scott Tingley congratulated Miss Kozak for achieving her goal of being appointed to the United States Air Force Academy. She reports to the academy in June.