Lincoln-Way West Student Wins Frankfort Fall Festival Poster Contest

On Wednesday, March 7th, sophomore Courtney Kurtz was named as the winning artist for the 2018 Frankfort Fall Fest Poster Contest. Nearly 100 students submitted artwork entries to the contest. Along with Principal Dr. Monica Schmitt, Frankfort Chamber of Commerce Fall Fest Chair Bob Peters and Executive Director Alicia Bermes arrived at Lincoln-Way West to surprise Kurtz among her peers during her first hour art class. Peters noted that he had “a very difficult time choosing a winner” due to the vast amount of artistic talent among the students.

For the contest, students were tasked to create an original artwork reflecting this year’s theme: Escape to Paradise. Kurtz utilized colored pencil create the poster, which depicts a colorful parrot, bright flowers, Tiki totems, and a beautiful sunset over the ocean. Kurtz referenced a photo she had previously taken in Florida for her beach inspiration, and looked at stock photos for other aspects of the piece.

Kurtz’s art will be used in Frankfort Fall Festival advertising and merchandising, including the cover of the 2017 Frankfort Fall Festival Guide and the Frankfort Fall Festival website. She intends to use her talent in art beyond high school, as she hopes to secure a career in design.