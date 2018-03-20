Lincoln-Way West Student Wins Logo Design Contest

On Tuesday, March 13, 2018, senior Alina Park’s design was chosen as the winning logo for the Lincoln-Way Foundation’s upcoming first-time event: Summer Fest. Lincoln-Way Foundation Director Bob Kennedy arrived at Lincoln-Way West to surprise Park among her peers during her art class.

“I was actually really surprised because I took this class not knowing anything about Photoshop!” says Park. “I was thinking ‘I’m going to try my best and do whatever I can.’”

The contest began in January, when Kennedy reached out to Art Department Chair, Phil Labriola, to gather student submissions in order to choose a logo for the event.

“We wanted something that would capture the energy and excitement of Summer Fest,” said Kennedy, who has been planning the event among his committee for months. “The idea for Summer Fest originated from our desire to get parents and the community involved in a more casual and fun way to celebrate Lincoln-Way. Those who attend will get to enjoy two live band performances while enjoying the company of other Lincoln-Way parents, alumni, and community members. We think Alina’s logo perfectly captured this idea.”

For the contest, students were given a fairly open-ended task: They were asked to create an original logo that featured the words “Lincoln-Way Foundation Summer Fest,” also featured a band, and exuded “fun.”

Park was thrilled that the Foundation chose her logo, thanking Kennedy numerous times for the opportunity. “I’m so excited!” she said upon being recognized. “This will help me with art school and in my career!”

As a thank you, Kennedy presented Park with a gift certificate to long-time supporter of Lincoln-Way, Gatto’s Restaurant. Park’s logo will be used in all merchandising for the event, which will take place on July 13, 2018. “We’re so thankful to Alina for her creativity,” says Kennedy. “We know her artistic talent will help us capture the attention of those who would like to attend. We can’t wait to kick this off in July!”

More information regarding the Lincoln-Way Foundation Summer Fest can be found at www.lincolnwaysummerfest.com.