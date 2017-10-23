Lincolnway East High Performs “Noises Off”

Michael Frayn’s Tony winning comedy “Noises Off” will be performed at Lincolnway East High School. The play takes a hilarious look at the follies of theatre folk, whose susceptibility to out-of-control egos, memory loss, and passionate affairs turn every performance into a high-risk adventure. This play-within-a-play captures a touring theatre troupe’s production of ‘Nothing On’ in three stages: dress rehearsal, the opening performance, and a performance towards the end of a debilitating run.

Frayne gives us a window into the inner workings of theatre behind the scenes, progressing from flubbed lines and missed cues in the dress rehearsal to mounting friction between cast members in the final performance. Brimming with slapstick comedy, “Noises Off” is a delightful backstage farce, complete with slamming doors, falling trousers, and — of course — flying sardines.

Oct 26 and 28 at 7pm, Oct 29 at 3pm; tickets for sale at LWE one hour before showtime. Tickets are $10 for adults and $5 for students. Special discount of $5 for seniors on Thursday.

Lincolnway East high school is at 201 E Colorado, Frankfort IL.