Lipinski Challenger Had Felon As Partner

It’s been an up-and-down news cycle for Marie Newman, the challenger to Congressman Dan Lipinski in the Democratic primary. Newman is touting her new endorsement by Vermont Senator Bernie Sanders, who outpolled Hillary Clinton in the district in the 2016 presidential primary. Meanwhile, the “Chicago Tribune” reports that Newman and her husband were once restaurant business partners with James Garofalo, who spent time in a federal prison for his role in a mortgage fraud scheme. Newman says she and her husband didn’t know about Garofalo’s conviction when they started their partnership and moved to end it when they found out.