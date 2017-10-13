A Little Adventure…With Food!!

I’ve always been an adventurous eater…I’ll try anything. I’ve had headcheese, tongue, used to eat liver on a regular basis. So now that I’m trying to eat really healthy, I want to put a larger variety of fruit and vegetables back into my diet. I was at the store last night and realized…there are a BUNCH of fruits and vegetables that I’ve either never had, or it’s been decades. So here we go, I’m going to start sampling a little bit of everything in the produce section. Tonight…it’s beets! Now I used to eat beets out of the garden when I was a kid, but it’s been 40 years since I’ve had them. So I’m going to dip my toe in the water tonight with some beets. On the grill, with some salt, a little olive oil wrapped in aluminum foil.

Give me some help with not your normal fruits and vegetables that you think I might love!!