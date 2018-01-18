Little Black Dress Soiree To Inaugurate Women United

United Way of Will County is looking to the future with a county wide women’s initiative. “The Little Black Dress Soiree” will launch Women United, United Way of Will County’s Social Change Initiative. This inaugural event’s purpose is to fight for the self-sufficiency, health, safety, and education of every person in Will County. Development Director for the United Way of Will County, Sarah Oprzedek on the Scott Slocum show says they wanted a different spin for United Way.

Projects Oprzedek wants to work on are “social change issues designed to lift families out of poverty.”

Women United works to create change through projects. The Community Baby Shower brings baby wellness items overlooked by SNAP and WIC to parents and babies in need. The creation of their Learn to Read project encourages young minds and promotes childhood literacy.

The Little Black Dress Soiree will be held on Thursday, February 1st from 6 to 10 pm. at the Renaissance Center in Joliet. Women are invited to wear their little black dresses. The night will feature boutique shopping, silent auction, dancing and a cash bar. Tickets are $45. Sponsorship levels are available on the United Way of Will County website. The event is presented by ComEd and sponsored by Susan Hohlman of Mary Kay.