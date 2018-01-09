Local Doctor And WJOL Host Of “Doctors Call” Passes Away

Dr. Theodore M. Kanellakes passed away Monday at the age of 75. Kanellakes had a 37 year career at Presence Saint Joseph Medical Center. He is also remembered for his time on WJOL’s “Doctors Call” program. Kanellakes was considered a founding father of the Will-Grundy Medical Clinic. Local businessman and chairman of Presence Health Board of Directors Ed Dollinger says, “Ted will be missed. He was such a great advocate for not only our health care community but also our entire community.” Dollinger says Ted loved Joliet and was always willing to speak out on issues that would make our community better.

Kanellakes was a dedicated advocate and servant to the mission of Presence Saint Joseph Medical Center. With a 37 year career as a distinguished Jolet-based allergist on the Medical Staff at St. Joseph’s, Dr. Kanellakes made a difference in countless lives in our community.

He was well known in the community for his selfless service. He was a Founding Father of the Will-Grundy County Medical Clinic for the indigent plus he was President of the Board and was a Medical Advisory Committee member.

He was a recipient of the 2015 PSJMC Pandola-Lewis Award, 2012 PSJMC Foundation Award and a top finalist for the Physician of the Year Award at PSJMC in 2007.

Ted had a variety of other community involvement, including service at Silver Cross Hospital, the Easter Seal Rehabilitation Center of Will-Grundy County, the Parent Advisory Board for Special Education for Joliet Grade School District 86, and the Chicago Chapter Board of Medical Advisors at the Asthma and Allergy Foundation of America.

Funeral services will be held Friday January 12th at 8:30 a.m. at Fred C. Dames Funeral Home. Interment will follow at Abraham Lincoln National Cemetery in Elwood. In lieu of flowers, memorials in his name can be made to All Saints Greek Orthodox Church Endowment Fund, Will-Grundy Medical Clinic or Presence St. Joseph Medical Center Foundation.