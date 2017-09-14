Local Festival Brings Nine Thousand People to Downtown Joliet

On Saturday, September 9th a local festival brought approximately nine thousand people to downtown Joliet. The Fiesta En La Calle featured live music, street vendors and a food court that lined both Chicago to Clinton Streets for the second annual “Party in the Streets.” Fiesta En La Calle is a festival that was put together in conjunction with the Spanish Community Center of Joliet in an effort to have a celebration and aid in funding of the Center. At this year’s festival, D’Arcy Buick-GMC was the grand presenting sponsor. Additional support was received from numerous businesses and organizations, including Midland States Bank and Chicagoland Speedway as the entertainment sponsors, Hawk Auto and Abri Credit Union as the food court sponsors, First Midwest Bank and Unidos Marketing as beer tent sponsors, ExxonMobil as hospitality sponsor, and NuMark Credit Union as the koozie sponsor. Fiesta En La Calle was highlighted by local and internationally acclaimed bands such as Liberacion, Sonora Dinamita, and Rival. A Kids Zone sponsored by Nicor Gas offered games, face painting, and other activities. For more information on the Joliet Region Chamber of Commerce & Industry you can call 815-727-5371 or visit online at jolietchamber.com