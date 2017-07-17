The new state budget doesn’t only take money from taxpayers. Local governments across the state are also losing some of their dollars. The new spending plan institutes a tax on home rule communities and allows the state to keep some of the money collected in sales taxes. Brad Cole with the IllinoisMunicipal League says cities and towns may see more money from Springfield this year, but will see ten-percent less from the state overall.
Local Governments Not Happy About State Budget
Jul 17, 2017 @ 3:08 PM