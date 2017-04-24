Local Law Enforcement Step Up Patrols This Week For Distracted Driving Awareness Week

In support of National Distracted Driving Awareness Month, the Joliet Police Department has partnered with the Illinois Association of Chiefs of Police (ILACP) and AAA to participate in the Distracted Driving Awareness Week.

Through an effort to bring attention to the dangers and consequences associated with driving distracted, Governor Rauner issued the Proclamation and both Houses passed Resolutions identifying April 24 through April 28 as Illinois Distracted Driving Awareness Week.

This campaign will include the education and enforcement of applicable state distracted driving laws. According to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration 3,477 people were killed and an estimated 391,000 injured in motor vehicle crashes involving distracted drivers in 2015. That is a 9% increase in fatalities as compared to 2014.

Joliet Police Chief Brian Benton says, It’s important to partner with the community to highlight the dangers of distracted driving which include drivers on their phone, texting or not paying attention. During this week, Joliet Police as well as the Will County Sheriff’s Office will increase enforcement on distracted drivers. To learn more, you can take a distracted driving online course for at SafetyServe.com.