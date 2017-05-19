Local Law Enforcement Take Part In Cop On A Rooftop For Illinois Special Olympics

If you see a cop on a rooftop at your local Dunkin’ Donuts today, give generously in support of the 2017 Illinois Special Olympics. Local police departments including Joliet, Plainfield, Shorewood and Illinois State Police District 5 troopers will be at various locations including the Dunkin’ Donuts along Route 30 in Joliet between the Home Depot and the Shell Gas Station. Every person who donates will get a coupon for a free donut. District 5 will have t-shirts, hats, pins, bracelets and key chains for sale with all proceeds to benefit the Illinois Special Olympics.