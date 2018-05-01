State Sen. Sue Rezin (R-Morris) says considering Illinois’ financial picture, lawmakers shouldn’t receive any pay raise. Right now, under current law, lawmakers would receive a scheduled Cost of Living Adjustment, or COLA, on July 1st. Rezin is co-sponsoring legislation, House Bill 5760, that would prohibit that COLA and ensure lawmakers would not receive any increase to their daily per diem and mileage reimbursement rate. “This is common-sense legislation and the right thing to do,” Rezin said. “This should be the easiest piece of legislation we pass all year, and I am hopeful we get this done quickly.” House Bill 5760 passed the House April 18 with an overwhelming majority and is now in the Senate Government Reform Committee.
Local Lawmaker Comes Out Against Pay Raises for State Officials
May 1, 2018 @ 12:00 PM