Local Lawmaker Comes Out Against Pay Raises for State Officials

State Sen. Sue Rezin (R-Morris) says considering Illinois’ financial picture, lawmakers shouldn’t receive any pay raise. Right now, under current law, lawmakers would receive a scheduled Cost of Living Adjustment, or COLA, on July 1st. Rezin is co-sponsoring legislation, House Bill 5760, that would prohibit that COLA and ensure lawmakers would not receive any increase to their daily per diem and mileage reimbursement rate. “This is common-sense legislation and the right thing to do,” Rezin said. “This should be the easiest piece of legislation we pass all year, and I am hopeful we get this done quickly.” House Bill 5760 passed the House April 18 with an overwhelming majority and is now in the Senate Government Reform Committee.