Local Lawmakers React To Supreme Court Nomination Pick
By Evan Bredeson
|
Jul 10, 2018 @ 10:59 AM
Visitors depart the Supreme Court early Monday, June 25, 2018. The justices are expected to hand down decisions this week as the court's term comes to a close. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite)

Local lawmakers are reacting to President Trump’s nomination of Brett Kavanaugh to the U.S. Supreme Court. U.S. Senator Tammy Duckworth says if Kavanaugh hopes to earn her support, he must “make it clear to the American public that he would be independent, not simply a rubber stamp for Donald Trump’s whims.” Meanwhile, Senate Democratic Whip Richard Durbin says Kavanaugh is a judge who “consistently favors big business and undermines protections for consumers, workers, women, and the environment.”

