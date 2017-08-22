US Army Sgt. Brian Campbell kisses his second-grade daughter Vincenza after surprising her at lunch at Thomas Jefferson Elementary School on Tuesday, August 22, 2017. Campbell returned home after a 12-month deployment in Kuwait. Campbell stood behind the gymnasium curtain while Principal Kristen Smith told the second graders they had a special surprise visitor. Vincenza yelled “Daddy” and ran into her father’s arms after the curtain was raised to reveal Sgt. Campbell.
Local Military Dad Returns Home to Surprise 2nd Grade Daughter
|
Aug 22, 2017 @ 2:30 PM