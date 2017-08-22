Local Military Dad Returns Home to Surprise 2nd Grade Daughter
By Evan Bredeson
|
Aug 22, 2017 @ 2:30 PM

US Army Sgt. Brian Campbell kisses his second-grade daughter Vincenza after surprising her at lunch at Thomas Jefferson Elementary School on Tuesday, August 22, 2017. Campbell returned home after a 12-month deployment in Kuwait. Campbell stood behind the gymnasium curtain while Principal Kristen Smith told the second graders they had a special surprise visitor. Vincenza yelled “Daddy” and ran into her father’s arms after the curtain was raised to reveal Sgt. Campbell.

