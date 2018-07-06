Local Plainfield Paramedic Helped Save 4-Year Old Girl After Lightening Strike
By Monica DeSantis
Jul 6, 2018 @ 9:34 AM
Plainfield Fire Protection District Paramedic Eric Watkins

A local hero jumped into action to save a 4 year old girl hit by lightening on July 4th in Sheridan, Illinois. Plainfield Fire Protection District paramedic Eric Watkins spoke to the Scott Slocum show and remembers hearing a blood curdling scream while he and a Fire Captain from St. Charles were performing CPR on an 18-year-old male. A group of people were standing under tree when storms hit on July 4th. Watkins remembers seeing a bright light near the tree and knew someone was hit by lightening.

Watkins says the girl is breathing on her own and hopes to meet her and the 18 year old male to shake their hand. To hear the entire interview, click below.

 

