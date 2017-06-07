Local Police Chief Against Legalized Marijuana
By Monica DeSantis
|
Jun 7, 2017 @ 2:34 PM

A local police chief is speaking out against legalizing marijuana in Illinois. Lockport Police Chief Terry Lemming says since pot was legalized in Colorado, traffic deaths have risen. Marijuana related traffic deaths are up 48-percent, overall 28-percent of traffic deaths are marijuana related while hospitalizations are up 22-percent.

Lemming sites studies that suggest marijuana negatively impacts the brain’s of developing teens.

Taxing marijuana will have little impact in solving Illinois’ budget crisis. In Colorado, Lemming says marijuana sales account for only one-half of one percent of the revenue in Colorado.

