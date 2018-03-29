Local Politician Celebrates Legendary Plainfield Intersection With Contest

Two iconic roadways, known throughout the country, intersect in only one place: Plainfield, and State Representative Mark Batinick (R-Plainfield) wants to celebrate. Batinik is sponsoring a contest for local artists and graphic designers to capture the essence of the junction between Route 66 and Lincoln Highway (Route 30).

Representative Batinik spoke with Scott Slocum this morning on WJOL’s Slocum in the Morning Show, and said the prize for the winning artist is $500, and the artwork will be the official emblem of the Route 66/Lincoln Highway intersection.

All entries should be submitted on any type of 11 x 14 medium. Artwork should be dropped off at Batinik’s office, 24047 W. Lockport Street, Plainfield.

The deadline is Monday, April 30.