Local Softball Teams Raises Funds to “StrikeOut ALS”

The Lincoln-Way West softball team raises funds to “StrikeOut ALS” and support one of the player’s father stricken with the disease. Players from Lincoln-Way High School teamed up with players from Glenbard West High School and raised over $5, 500. Each athlete on the softball teams sold at least five T-shirts in order to raise funds. Attendees of the May 3rd game participated in raffles and contributed to donation buckets. All proceeds from the event will benefit the ALS research and the Antonelli family.

Ana Antonelli is a Lincoln-Way West Softball Team Manager and student. Her father Steve Antonelli has been one of the Warrior’s biggest fans. In recent years, he has bravely battled ALS and has been an inspiration throughout his fight according to the school. ALS is also known as Lou Gehrig’s disease and research is done through the Muscular Dystrophy Association.