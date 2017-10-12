Local State Senator to Hold ‘Coffee & Conversation’ Constituent Event in Minooka

State Senator Sue Rezin has announced that she will be hosting an upcoming event to discuss constituent issues. The “Coffee and Conversation” will take place on Friday, October 20th at the Minooka Village Hall on McEvilly Road. Joining Sen. Rezin at the event will be State Rep. David Welter, Minooka Mayor Pat Brenan and Minooka Village Administrator Dan Duffy. The informal forum will allow constituents to talk to officials about topics important to them, ask questions, and receive updates on legislation, projects, and issues. Coffee and soft drinks will be provided at the event, which is free and open to the public.