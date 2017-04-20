Local Veterans And Public Invited To Open House At American Legion At Infantry and Ingalls

Calling on all veterans. A membership drive is being held at American Legion post 1080 today through Saturday. Veteran organizations are losing members every year due to the deaths of our WWII veterans and the reluctance of current veterans to join. Vietnam vet, Tony Arellano is the commander of the 11th District of Illinois American Legion and says they do more than just sit around and drink. They provide community services for respecting our flag, understanding how government works and provide scholarships for students.

The membership drive is being held today through Saturday at Post 1080 at Infantry and Ingalls in Joliet. The public is invited to the open house between 9am and 5pm.