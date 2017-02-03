Lockport Boy’s Basketball Team Selling Pink Shirts For Cancer Research

Join Lockport Boy’s Basketball on Friday, February 3rd, 2017 for the 5th Annual Porters vs. Cancer Night. The Porters take on Illinois’ #1 ranked team the Bolingbrook Raiders! More importantly, money raised from the event goes towards the LTHS spring St. Baldrick’s fundraising drive to help fight childhood cancer.The theme is PINK OUT and last year they sold over 550 shirts, they’re looking to sell 600 this year. It’s a doubleheader basketball game tonight feature the varisity girls at 5:30 vs. Stagg and the varsity boys at 7pm vs Bolingbrook. Buy your pink shirt and wear it to the game Friday night to join the fight! Go Porters! See their video here

WJOL will broadcast the 7pm game.