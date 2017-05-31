Lockport Man Accused of Exposing Himself to Three Children

A 35-year-old Lockport man was arrested on Tuesday after allegedly exposing himself to three children. It was 4:20pm in the 200 block of North Center Street that a father and mother were watching their three children, ages nine, seven and five, playing basketball near their house. It was at that point that Patrick Thorne was riding by on his bicycle and stopped to pull his pants down, exposing himself. It has also been alleged that Thorne, a white man, shouted at the black family “go back to Chicago” before riding away. Police were called and later found Thorne on Chicago Street. Thorne has been charged with lewd conduct and disorderly conduct.