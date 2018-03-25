Lockport Held on $20 Million Bond for Allegedly Abusing Minors

A 50-year-old Lockport Township man is being held on a $20 million bond for allegedly sexually abusing two young neighbor girls several years ago. George M. Guzlas was arrested late last week for his role in allegedly sexually assaulting two young girls. On March 8 sheriff’s deputies were dispatched to a Lockport residence where they spoke to the father of two teenage girls. The father told deputies that his daughters had informed him that three years earlier they had both been sexually assaulted on multiple occasions by their neighbor, George Guzlas. The assaults are said to have taken place when one of the girls was between the ages of ten and eleven years old, and when the other girl was between the ages of seven and eleven years old. An investigation immediately began which then led to Guzlas being charged with seven counts of aggravated criminal sexual abuse of a victim younger then 13 and nine counts of predatory criminal sexual assault.