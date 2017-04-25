Lockport Man Accused of Impersonating Police Officer

A 58-year-old Lockport man was arrested in Bolingbrook on Monday morning after he allegedly tried passing himself off as a retired police officer. Charles J. Garica has been charged with two counts of impersonating a police officer. Bolingbrook police were called to the 1600 block of Manhattan Street just after 9:30am on Monday to help resolve a property dispute between Garcia’s brother and his ex-wife. Charles Garcia was not involved in the initial dispute but eventually flashed a badge to police. Garcia told authorities that he was retired with the Stone City Police Department. Officers contacted Stone City and were told that Garcia was not retired nor had he ever been officer. It was revealed that Garcia was a police commissioner over 20 years ago. Upon closer inspection of Garcia’s badge it showed that it was marked as a commissioner’s badge. Garcia’s was taken to Will County Court and his bond was set at $15,000.