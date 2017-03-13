Lockport Man Facing Murder Charges Sentenced in Separate Gun Case

A 26-year-old Lockport man who is facing charges for murder was sentenced on Monday to eight years in prison for a separate gun conviction. Lonnie M. Pinnick was arrested in August of 2015 after authorities found a revolver during a traffic stop. The arrest was his third firearm arrest and as such Pinnick was facing up to 30 years in prison. He is also facing murder charges for his role in a shooting that took place five days before his gun arrest. Pinnick is accused of shooting and killing Sjontre Thompson and wounding Keyshaunna Barfield in the 1400 block of Englewood Avenue in Joliet.