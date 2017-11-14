Lockport Man Wanted For Over A Year Gets Busted

A Lockport man avoided being caught for a year a half until now. Joliet police deputy chief Ed Gregory says officers noticed a vehicle double parked in the 800 block of Wilcox with the engine running around 2am Tuesday. When officers inspected the vehicle they noticed a person sleeping in the passenger seat with a blanket covering him.

Officers made contact and noticed a strong odor of cannabis. Gregory tells WJOL, the man was passed out and when he was awakened he initially lied about his name. The man was asked to step out of the vehicle and during questioning, his real name was revealed. Twenty-nine year old Julio Mendoza had two warrants out for his arrest. The first was issued March 1 in 2016 and the second two weeks later. His warrants were for manufacturing and delivering cannabis and failure to appear in court. He remains at the Will County Adult Detention Facility.