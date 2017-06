The city of Lockport has hired a new city attorney. Sonni Choi Williams, who currently works for the city of Peoria, was selected by Mayor Steven Streit and approved by the City Council. She will be taking over for Tom Thanas, who has been serving as city attorney since 2014. Thanas had previously been the city manager for the city of Joliet. Thanas’ last day on the job will be June 16th at which time Williams will take over.