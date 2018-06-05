Lockport Police Chief Receives High Honor

A high honor is being given to Lockport’s police chief.

Chief Terry Lemming is being honored with the Illinois State Bar Association’s Law Enforcement Award, which was created to recognize sworn law enforcement officers who excel in law enforcement.

Lemming, who has served for decades in law enforcement, is being honored for his work with an organization called Lockport Love. He was nominated for the award by ISBA Board Member Sonni Choi Williams.

Lockport Love was created in 2014, and raises around $30,000 annually through a variety of efforts, such as motorcycle ride fundraisers, golf outings and special dinners. Then the money is given to those in need in the Lockport community, after a committee reviews a list of families in need from local schools, churches and other community organizations. The committee selects families most in need of assistance, which are often those who face financial setbacks due to sudden medical issues. Upwards of 80 people have been helped since Lockport Love was established.

In addition to Lockport Love, Chief Lemming implemented a Safe Passage Program at the Lockport Police Department for heroin addicts who voluntarily come to the station seeking help.

Chief Lemming will receive the Illinios State Bar Association’s Law Enforcement Award Wednesday night, during the Lockport City Council meeting. The award will be presented to Lemming by Sonni Choi Williams and Lockport Mayor Steven Streit.