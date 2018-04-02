Lockport Police Search For Missing Lockport Man

Lockport police asking for the public’s help in locating a missing Lockport man. Twenty-year old Sean Joy went missing from his home last week. He left a note saying he was “sorry.” He was last seen on March 22nd between the hours of 12:30 a.m. and 1:30 a.m. by his family. He’s described as 5’10” and weighs between 130 and 150 pounds. Sean Joy wears glasses and has a buzz cut. He was last seen wearing a hooded sweatshirt and dark colored pants. He left without his wallet and phone. If you have any information on his whereabouts you’re asked to call the Lockport Police Department at 815-838-2132. To hear the entire interview, click below.

Sean Joy

Joy is second man from Lockport who has gone missing in the past few weeks. A 57-year-old man was reporting missing by his daughter last week after he didn’t show up following a kayak trip in the Florida Everglades. He was later found safe by the Coast Guard.