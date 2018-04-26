Lockport Presents “Movies at the Roxy”
By Dawn DeSart
Apr 26, 2018 @ 12:11 PM

Throughout this spring and summer, the City of Lockport’s Summer Art Series Committee will be hosting Movies at the Roxy and are inviting the public to the newly renovated Roxy Theater in downtown Lockport to view the following movies.

May 10 GREASE (Dress up in 50’s/60’s Theme)
May 24 BIG HERO 6
June 28 BLAZING SADDLES
July 12 HERBIE and THE LOVE BUG
July 26 WILD WILD WEST (Dress up in STEAMPUNK Theme)
August 9 GUARDIANS of the GALAXY
August 23 FERRIS BUELLER’S DAY OFF (Dress up in 80’s Theme)

Doors will open at 6PM with the movies starting at 6:30PM. All movie nights are free, family-friendly events, but only a limited amount of tickets will be available due to the size of the venue. More info can be found at cityoflockport.net

