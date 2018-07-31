Lockport to Host National Night Out

The Lockport Police Department is hosting Lockport’s 10th Annual National Night Out on Tuesday, August 7 at Central Square, 222 E. 9th Street, from 6:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. National Night Out is an annual community-building campaign that promotes police-community partnerships and neighborhood camaraderie to make our neighborhoods safer, more caring places to live. National Night Out is celebrating its 35th year in 2018. Every year, millions of neighbors take part in National Night Out across thousands of communities from all fifty states, U.S. territories, and military basis worldwide on the first Tuesday in August.

This year’s event in the City of Lockport will feature:

– Music

– Smokin’ Z BBQ food truck (with special event pricing)

– Inflatables

– Touch-A-Truck

– Face painters (Making Faces Chicago)

– Traveling reptile and bug show (Crosstown Exotics)

– Kids games and zombie bus (Legacy Adventure Park/Hell’s Gate)

– Raffle prizes by Target, the national event sponsor

– Cold Stone Creamery ice cream

More information about National Night Out is available on their website, https://natw.org.