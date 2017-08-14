Lockport Township Clerk Announces Candidacy For Will County Clerk

Lockport Township Clerk is adding her name to a list of democratic candidates for Will County Clerk. Dee Rumchak officially announced her candidacy to replace Nancy Schultz Voots who is retiring in 2018 after serving 16 years as the County Clerk. In her announcement, Rumchak says her duties as the Lockport Township Clerk “mirror the County Clerk’s duties,” including voter registration, budgets and levies.

She’s a lifelong resident of Lockport and Will County. Rumchak says she is “excited about this new endeavor” and “looks forward to meeting people across Will County.”