Lockport Township High School Hosts Fourth Annual Veteran’s Night

The fourth annual Veteran’s Night at Lockport Township High School will feature 85 local veterans being honored. The event has grown exponentially according to social studies teacher Mike Zaworski who says the event is a sight to behold when the huge flag from Berland’s House of Tools is unfurled. The flag covers the basketball court from end to end. All veterans will be introduced with their name and rank. The crowd is invited to sing the national anthem.

The ceremony will be held after the Varsity women’s basketball game and before the men’s game at 6:15 p.m. Zaworski says the idea behind the Veteran’s Night is to give the public a chance to say “thank you to our veterans” in a large group setting.

The night will also be showcasing their new Porter Room which is an archive of LTHS history since 1908. The Porter Room also includes a tribute wall to all men and women who have served in the U.S. Armed Services with a special memorial dedicated to LTHS graduates who were killed in action in service to our country.

Veterans can still sign up for the event which is open to the public. Call the school at 815 588-8591 or online at the Lockport School website.