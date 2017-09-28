Lockport VFW Taking A Stand Against The NFL

Tonight’s Bears/Packers game will not be viewed at the VFW Post 5788 in Lockport. Commander E.J. Errico tells WJOL the decision was made Monday night after owners supported their players on Sunday who chose to kneel for the National Anthem. The kneeling is in protest to police brutality. But Commander Errico says those that are kneeling are”disrespecting the national anthem and disrespecting our veterans.”

American Legion Post 18 in Lockport will not be showing any NFL games in protest. Plus the VFW 450 Post in Alsip will follow suit.

Errico hopes this action and similar ones at various VFW’s and American Legions around the country will hurt the NFL in the pocketbook. Commander Errico says, “this is a war, we will win.”



