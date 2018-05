Fan cheer during the national anthem as a giant United States flag is held over Soldier Field on the 10th anniversary of the Sept. 11 attacks before an NFL football game between the Chicago Bears and the Atlanta Falcons in Chicago, Sunday, Sept. 11, 2011. (AP Photo/Kiichiro Sato)

The Chicago High School Kickoff Classic is looking for a new home. The annual football tripleheader has been held at Soldier Field since 2005. The Bears organization exercised their right to veto any events at the lakefront stadium five days before the team plays. The organizers of the gridiron classic are looking at Toyota Park in Bridgeview as an alternate. Lockport and Providence Catholic are scheduled to play in the tripleheader.