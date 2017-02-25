Lockport Wins IHSA State Wrestling While Lincoln-Way West Finishes Third

Lockport Township High School won the IHSA Class 3A Boys Wrestling tournament on Saturday evening. It was at the U.S. Cellular Coliseum in Bloomington that the Porters defeated Montini Catholic by a score of 33-20. This is the third year in a row that Lockport has placed in the state competition after finishing 4th in 2014-2015 and 3rd in 2015-16. Also placing in the tournament was Lincoln-Way West who defeated Deerfield 39-15 in the third place competition. This is the first time that Lincoln-Way West has placed in state wrestling.