Lockport Woman Wins $50K Powerball Prize

A Lockport resident won $50,000 in the Illinois Lottery Powerball drawing back on June 3rd. Marina Malloy bought her winning ticket at the Speedway station on South State Street in Lockport. Malloy told the Illinois Lottery that she plans to pay bills and put the rest in the bank with her winnings. Malloy is just another in what has been a series of lottery winners in Will County over the last several months. A $550,000 ticket was purchased in New Lenox on June 30th, a $100,000 ticket was sold in Braidwood and a $1 million ticket sold at a Joliet gas station on August 5th.