Lollapalooza kicks off today in Chicago. Thousands of people will be gathering at Grant Park for the annual music festival. The event runs through Sunday. Musical acts include Bruno Mars, The Weeknd, Jack White, Arctic Monkeys and Travis Scott. Heightened security at this year’s music fest. ABC news reports there will be an increase in undercover police officers but this year backpacks are NOT allowed; only small purses and tote bags will be allowed into Grant Park and all bags will be searched.