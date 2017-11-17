Longtime JJC Trustee Resigns

Joliet Junior College Trustee Andy Mihelich resigned from his board seat this week. His recent move to Springfield, Illinois is cited as the reason for his departure as his residency is no longer within the college’s district.

Trustee Mihelich has served as a college trustee since 2007 and was in the middle of his second six-year term, which was set to expire in 2019. Prior to his board service, Mihelich was a JJC employee for 30 years before retiring as the college’s associate vice president of extended campuses.

Mihelich says, “It has been an honor to be a trustee for the past 10 years and it will always be a proud time” in his life.

Dr. Judy Mitchell, JJC president, cited Mihelich’s continued focus on making JJC the first choice for the community as a lasting impact and testament to his service.

Moving forward, the board has 60 days to fill this vacancy. Details about this process will be shared in the near future as they are finalized.