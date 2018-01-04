Longtime Will County Director of Land Use Department Set to Retire

Curt Paddock, director of the Will County Land Use Department since 2005, has announced he will retire at the end of the month.

Paddock has overseen several new initiatives during his tenure including the implementation of the www.willcountygreen.com. A website that outlines efficient, environmentally-safe tips for residents and business owners to adopt green practices.

Another achievement during Paddock’s leadership is Will County reaching Gold Status as a solar-leading community by the International City/County Management Association. This program is part of a national effort to drive down the cost and regulatory obstacles of home and business solar deployment.

Prior to joining Will County, Paddock worked in county planning and economic development throughout the Cincinnati, Ohio metropolitan area. He also owned a firm that provided community and economic development consulting services to public jurisdictions, non-profit organizations, and private sector business.

Although retiring from county government, Paddock said he does not plan to leave Will County. “Will County has become my home and my wife and I will be happy to retire here.”