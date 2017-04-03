Low Voter Turnout Expected

Turn out is expected to be much lower for the April 4th Consolidated elections. Will County Clerk Nancy Schultz-Voots says it usually ranges between 15 and 18-percent. In the presidential election in Will County the voter turnout was 74-percent. Meanwhile, early voting saw big numbers in Bolingbrook. The Fountaindale Public library and the Will County Building saw the largest amount of early voting in Will County.

Schultz-Voots says voters can bring in material to the voting booth, like their Voter Information Guide they received in the mail but they cannot leave the guide in the booth. Also to save costs the Clerk only sent out one voter guide per household and not per voter.

Meanwhile, students in Plainfield School District 202 get an extra long spring break thanks to tomorrow’s election. Since many of the schools are used as polling places on election day, schools will be closed for student safety reasons. Students will return this Wednesday.

The polls are open from 6 a.m. until 7 p.m. tomorrow. Be listening to WJOL as we’ll broadcast live updates once the polls close.